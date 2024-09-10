Caprock Group LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,982 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $162.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.06 and a 200-day moving average of $180.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 1.58. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $156.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

