Caprock Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,118 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MFC. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 73.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 77.2% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $27.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.27. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

