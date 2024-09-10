Caprock Group LLC Purchases 19,133 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 438.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,133 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,838,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,849,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,751 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 296.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,022,765 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,382,000 after buying an additional 764,635 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 560.8% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 791,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,967,000 after acquiring an additional 672,095 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,019,748 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,192,830,000 after acquiring an additional 449,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palliser Capital UK Ltd raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 690.6% during the second quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 499,675 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,944,000 after acquiring an additional 436,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

NYSE:RIO opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.81. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 6.8%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

