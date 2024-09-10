Caprock Group LLC Purchases 569 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,991,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,248,812,000 after acquiring an additional 965,938 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,440,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,549,366,000 after purchasing an additional 583,892 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,416,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 36.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,794,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,468,977,000 after buying an additional 36,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,177.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT opened at $238.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $239.21. The company has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

