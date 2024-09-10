Caprock Group LLC Purchases 735 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 79.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 98.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Copart by 477.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.88. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

