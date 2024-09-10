Caprock Group LLC Purchases 7,956 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 241.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

EOG opened at $120.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.