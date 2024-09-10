Caprock Group LLC Raises Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 28,449 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 361,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,456,000 after purchasing an additional 52,824 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,811,000 after purchasing an additional 58,219 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 72.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,537,000 after buying an additional 135,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $15,847,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL opened at $144.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.27.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,161 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.45.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

