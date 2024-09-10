Caprock Group LLC Sells 2,127 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $208.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

