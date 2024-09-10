Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 937,093 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.29% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $35,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Access Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 12,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $555,440.79. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 149,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,061.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 12,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $555,440.79. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 149,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,061.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $269,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,841.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,581. Company insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CATY shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.62. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

