Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 119.80 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 119.60 ($1.56). 36,628,832 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 687% from the average session volume of 4,654,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.48 ($1.55).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 125.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 119.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,390.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

