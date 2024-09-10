Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 42.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,646 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 41.4% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Centene by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

