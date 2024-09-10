Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Centerspace by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Centerspace during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centerspace by 4.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Centerspace during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Centerspace by 20.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CSR. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

Centerspace Price Performance

NYSE CSR opened at $73.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $76.16.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($1.39). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $65.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently -375.00%.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

