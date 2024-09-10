Certuity LLC Buys New Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,913 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $538,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 117,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,147,000 after acquiring an additional 75,791 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 44,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,462,517.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,561,455 shares of company stock valued at $762,858,509. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL opened at $105.91 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.78.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 182.71%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

