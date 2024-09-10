Certuity LLC Buys New Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TEL opened at $144.82 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,161 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.45.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

