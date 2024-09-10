Certuity LLC Has $104,000 Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Certuity LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,379 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 109,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.6% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.0% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of BBVA opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

