Certuity LLC Has $201,000 Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Certuity LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHY opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.76.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.