Certuity LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Certuity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $112.80 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $85.82 and a one year high of $116.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.93.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.506 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,184.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $252,997.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,184.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $435,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,491.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.45.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

