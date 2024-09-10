Certuity LLC Lowers Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Certuity LLC decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 302.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 709,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,396,000 after purchasing an additional 532,893 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 258,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 45,068 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 100,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 672,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,109,000 after acquiring an additional 75,443 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $104.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.67. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.65.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

