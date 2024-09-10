Certuity LLC Purchases Shares of 4,491 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,667,000 after acquiring an additional 802,546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,864,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ventas by 8.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000,000 after purchasing an additional 413,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,512,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Ventas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,749,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,159,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $64.17 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of -337.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $431,466.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,360,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,065 shares of company stock worth $4,136,524. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

