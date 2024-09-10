Certuity LLC Sells 117 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Certuity LLC lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $246.77 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

