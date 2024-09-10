Certuity LLC Sells 321 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Certuity LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 454,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,738,000 after purchasing an additional 69,794 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 506.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $1,081,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus upgraded Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $147.17 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $149.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.90. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.