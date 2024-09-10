Certuity LLC Takes Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,902 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 528.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical during the second quarter worth $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical in the first quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Select Medical by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $40.50.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

SEM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

