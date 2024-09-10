Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,762 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNG opened at $178.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.31. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $187.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

