Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 70.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,255,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,375,000 after buying an additional 108,496 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 117,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,018,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,665 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $178.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.31 and a twelve month high of $187.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.31.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.61 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

