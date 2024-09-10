Chris Bulman Inc Purchases Shares of 135 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 628.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 51,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,930,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $231.59 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $234.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.75 and a 200-day moving average of $216.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

