Chris Bulman Inc Purchases Shares of 548 SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SJW. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in SJW Group by 133.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in SJW Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after buying an additional 34,607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SJW Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 142,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,465,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,136,000 after acquiring an additional 78,289 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SJW Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

SJW Group stock opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63. SJW Group has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $70.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $176.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.10 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

