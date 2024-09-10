CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 3,026 Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 6.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter valued at $1,460,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 17.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 11.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 37.6% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

In other Vaxcyte news, COO Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total transaction of $1,119,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,225,810.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vaxcyte news, COO Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total transaction of $1,119,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,225,810.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elvia Cowan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,271,218. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

PCVX stock opened at $115.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 0.97. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $119.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.56 and its 200 day moving average is $73.83.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

