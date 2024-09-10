CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AGCO were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AGCO alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,328,000 after acquiring an additional 99,212 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $994,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 28.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $89.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.28. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $84.35 and a 12-month high of $130.26.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AGCO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGCO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lange Bob De purchased 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lange Bob De bought 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,985.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Arnold bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AGCO

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.