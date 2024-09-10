CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBLU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JBLU opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $7.58.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

