CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 102.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.75. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $68.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $244.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.07 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Report on INDB

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.