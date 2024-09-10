CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 38.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at StoneX Group

In related news, insider Diego Rotsztain sold 5,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $380,130.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other StoneX Group news, insider Xuong Nguyen sold 8,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $647,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain sold 5,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $380,130.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,873 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,675 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $77.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.16 and a 200-day moving average of $73.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $84.40.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.80 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 15.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

