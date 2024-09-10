CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $219,000 in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 254.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 15.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average of $62.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 109.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $74.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $629.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.33 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.82%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 115.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.20.

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

