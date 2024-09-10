CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New $210,000 Investment in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Quanterix alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QTRX. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 44,205.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 11.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on QTRX. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Quanterix Price Performance

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $460.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quanterix

(Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.