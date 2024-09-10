CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New $214,000 Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,810,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,247,000 after purchasing an additional 149,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,112,000 after purchasing an additional 157,206 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,187,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,714,000 after purchasing an additional 35,599 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,832,000 after purchasing an additional 17,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 375,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,717,000 after purchasing an additional 23,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCN opened at $218.08 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.75 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $949.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $454,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

