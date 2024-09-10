CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 13,033 Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,033 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 66,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 43.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 991.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFS shares. StockNews.com cut Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 5,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $99,476.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Provident Financial Services Trading Down 1.6 %

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.39). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Articles

