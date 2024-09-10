CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 9,822 Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,342,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,871,000 after purchasing an additional 199,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,333,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,628,000 after acquiring an additional 60,830 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 383.3% during the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 281.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,579,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,940,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,270,000 after buying an additional 406,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.10. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet's revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $5,617,000. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.



Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

