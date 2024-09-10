CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Affirm were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Affirm by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Affirm from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Affirm from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Affirm from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.32.

AFRM stock opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 3.51. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $249,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

