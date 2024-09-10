Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Rating Increased to Strong Sell at BNP Paribas

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLX. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

Clorox Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $165.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.87. Clorox has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $166.49.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.2% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

