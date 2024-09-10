Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,488,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,836,000 after acquiring an additional 233,193 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.95. The company has a market capitalization of $453.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

