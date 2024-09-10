Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Cut by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,147 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.3 %

Comcast stock opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $153.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.80.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.