Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.76 Million Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,773 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.17% of Simmons First National worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,495,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,751,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,723,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Simmons First National by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,695,000 after buying an additional 349,534 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Simmons First National by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,429,000 after buying an additional 270,255 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 21,420 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $462,243.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 608,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,128,128.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 21,420 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $462,243.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 608,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,128,128.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $76,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,700 shares of company stock worth $728,952 in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $22.29.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $372.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.30 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SFNC. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simmons First National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

