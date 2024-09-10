Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,025.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.87.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

