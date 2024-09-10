Compass Group (LON:CPG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,480.87

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,480.87 ($32.44) and last traded at GBX 2,480.87 ($32.44), with a volume of 206928766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,446.77 ($32.00).

CPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.38) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,374 ($31.04).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,298.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,245.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,293.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Compass Group news, insider Leanne Wood acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,317 ($30.30) per share, for a total transaction of £30,121 ($39,389.30). 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

