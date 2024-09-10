Core Gold Inc, (TSE:DMM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.39

Core Gold Inc, (TSE:DMM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as low as C$0.36. Core Gold Inc, shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 20,899 shares.

Core Gold Inc, Stock Up 8.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.39.

Core Gold Inc, Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Gold Inc, formerly Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc, is a Canada-based gold mining company with operations in southern Ecuador. The Company’s assets are: the Dynasty Goldfield Project, the Zaruma Gold Mine and Mill, as well as the Jerusalem Gold Project located approximately 30 kilometers (km) south of the Fruta del Norte project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core Gold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Gold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.