Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 77.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,878 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $566,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $296,054,000 after purchasing an additional 146,807 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $247,721,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,179,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $218,609,000 after purchasing an additional 105,994 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.62.

Corning Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE GLW opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $46.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.