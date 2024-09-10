COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.12

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.12 and traded as low as $6.20. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 2,251 shares.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

