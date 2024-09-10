Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.01 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.01 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.00. The consensus estimate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CBRL. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Benchmark raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.29.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

CBRL opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $800.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $35.78 and a 1-year high of $83.51.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 200.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

