CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after buying an additional 315,280 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,461,000 after purchasing an additional 358,945 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,418,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,843 shares in the company, valued at $424,576,497.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $246.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.77 and a 200-day moving average of $315.49. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 465.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.59 and a 12 month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

