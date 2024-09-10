Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 174,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $17,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.53.

Crown Castle stock opened at $117.54 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.44. The company has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

