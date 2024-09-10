Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stake Increased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 159.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.53.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle stock opened at $117.54 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

